PREVIEW: Penguins face a rocky test on the road against Colorado Avalanche

This article originally appeared on PGHHockeyNOW.

It is step four of the Pittsburgh Penguins‘ (33-18-15) five-game gauntlet road trip and perhaps the most difficult. No team in the league is better, and no team in the league has a better goal differential than the Presidents’ Trophy-contending Colorado Avalanche (44-12-9). The Penguins face Colorado Monday at Ball Arena.

The puck drops just after 9:30 p.m. EST.

The Penguins are stiff underdogs in the FanDuel NHL odds, going off at +190. Colorado is a -235 to win outright. The Penguins are slight favorites to cover the 1.5 Puckline (-132), but the FanDuel research and prediction models favor the Avalanche 67%.

Click here to read more on PGHHockeyNOW.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group