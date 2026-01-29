Preview: Pittsburgh Penguins take on Chicago Blackhawks at home

With four wins in a row and points in seven straight, the Pittsburgh Penguins (26-14-11) have separated themselves from the pack in the Eastern Conference and the Metro Division. The Penguins are now a 79% favorite to make the playoffs and will go for five wins in a row when they host the rebuilding Chicago Blackhawks (21-23-9) at PPG Paints Arena Thursday.

The puck drops just after 7 p.m., and Mr. Jeff Jimerson sings the National Anthem.

The Penguins completed a perfect road trip Sunday. They were 4-0-0 on the roadie, beating the Seattle Kraken, Calgary Flames, Edmonton Oilers, and finally, the Vancouver Canucks.

Click here to read more from our partners at the Pittsburgh Business Times.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group