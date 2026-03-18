Pittsburgh Penguins

Sidney Crosby returns to Penguins’ lineup for Wednesday night game

By WPXI.com News Staff
Penguins Sabres Hockey Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby (87) skates during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Buffalo Sabres Thursday, Feb. 5, 2026, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes) (Jeffrey T. Barnes/AP)
By WPXI.com News Staff

Sidney Crosby is back!

Head coach Dan Muse confirmed the captain would return to the lineup Wednesday night for the Penguins’ matchup against the Carolina Hurricanes, according to team reporter Michelle Crechiolo.

The Penguins captain suffered a lower-body injury during Team Canada’s Olympic hockey quarterfinal against Czechia.

Crosby missed the remainder of Canada’s Olympic matches and 11 games with the Penguins due to the injury.

During Wednesday’s morning skate, Crosby told members of the press that he’s “happy to finally be back in there.”

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