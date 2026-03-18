Sidney Crosby returns to Penguins’ lineup for Wednesday night game

Sidney Crosby is back!

Head coach Dan Muse confirmed the captain would return to the lineup Wednesday night for the Penguins’ matchup against the Carolina Hurricanes, according to team reporter Michelle Crechiolo.

The Penguins captain suffered a lower-body injury during Team Canada’s Olympic hockey quarterfinal against Czechia.

Crosby missed the remainder of Canada’s Olympic matches and 11 games with the Penguins due to the injury.

During Wednesday’s morning skate, Crosby told members of the press that he’s “happy to finally be back in there.”

Sidney Crosby spoke with the media following morning skate in Carolina 👇



"Just happy to finally be back in there." pic.twitter.com/pyCFsObMmm — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) March 18, 2026

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