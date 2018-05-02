0 What is NHL rule on hits to head?

PITTSBURGH - Two controversial hits by Capitals right winger Tom Wilson have many people wondering what the NHL rules are on hits to head, especially since he has not been penalized.

According to the NHL Rule Book on charging, "Any player who leaves their feet while delivering a body check is also found to be in violation of the charging rule.”

Wilson appeared to leave his feet when he hit Penguins rookie Zach Aston-Reese, breaking his jaw and causing a concussion. However, no penalty was called.

Wilson does have a hearing with NHL Player Safety on Wednesday.

The Department of Player Safety analyzes four recent hits to explain how we determine if head contact is avoidable or unavoidable under the Illegal Check to the Head rule. https://t.co/v3yNXJZXMq — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) May 1, 2018

Here's the full NHL rule on hits to the head:

Rule 48.1: Illegal Check to the Head: A hit resulting in contact with an opponent’s head where the head was the main point of contact and such contact to the head was avoidable is not permitted.

In determining whether contact with an opponent’s head was avoidable, the circumstances of the hit including the following shall be considered:

(i) Whether the player attempted to hit squarely through the opponent’s body and the head was not “picked” as a result of poor timing, poor angle of approach, or unnecessary extension of the body upward or outward.

(ii) Whether the opponent put himself in a vulnerable position by assuming a posture that made head contact on an otherwise full body check unavoidable.

(iii) Whether the opponent materially changed the position of his body or head immediately prior to or simultaneously with the hit in a way that significantly contributed to the head contact.

