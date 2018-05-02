PITTSBURGH - Tom Wilson is public enemy number one for Penguins fans.
He’s been the focus of two controversial hits in the Pens Stanley Cup playoff series against the Capitals.
Related Headlines
In Game 2, he knocked defenseman Brian Dumoulin out of the game after a hit that appeared to be targeted at Dumoulin’s head.
In Game 3, Wilson targeted Penguins rookie Zach Aston-Reese. He appeared to leave his skates and deliver a blow to Aston-Reese’s head. Afterward, head coach Mike Sullivan said Aston-Reese suffered a concussion and broken jaw that would require surgery.
TRENDING NOW:
- Racial slur leads to fight at local high school
- Man beaten by bat hasn't been getting donations pledged to him, mom says
- Discovery of hidden GPS tracker leads to Mass. Supreme Court case
- RAW VIDEO: House fire in Washington County
Who is Tom Wilson?
- Wilson is from Toronto, Canada.
- He's 24 years old.
- He was the No. 16 pick by the Washington Capitals in the 2012 NHL Draft.
- He consistently finishes in the top 10 in penalty minutes.
- Wilson has been suspended twice in his five-year career.
- 2 preseason games for a hit on St. Louis Blues player Robert Thomas in a preseason game in 2017.
- 4 games for boarding St. Louis Blues player Sammy Blais during another preseason game in 2017.
- He has a number of endorsement deals, including one with a Washington, D.C. pizza shop called Paisano's Pizza.
In an interview with The Hockey News, Wilson was asked why he loved playing hockey. He said, "It's the best sport in the world. I grew up around it. Grew up playing it since I was 2 years old. It's what I know."
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}