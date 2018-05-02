  • Who is Tom Wilson: Capitals player who broke Aston-Reese's jaw?

    PITTSBURGH - Tom Wilson is public enemy number one for Penguins fans.

    He’s been the focus of two controversial hits in the Pens Stanley Cup playoff series against the Capitals.

    In Game 2, he knocked defenseman Brian Dumoulin out of the game after a hit that appeared to be targeted at Dumoulin’s head.

    In Game 3, Wilson targeted Penguins rookie Zach Aston-Reese. He appeared to leave his skates and deliver a blow to Aston-Reese’s head. Afterward, head coach Mike Sullivan said Aston-Reese suffered a concussion and broken jaw that would require surgery.

    Who is Tom Wilson?

     

    In an interview with The Hockey News, Wilson was asked why he loved playing hockey. He said, "It's the best sport in the world. I grew up around it. Grew up playing it since I was 2 years old. It's what I know."  

     
     

