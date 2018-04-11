  • What's changed since Philadelphia last won the Stanley Cup?

    Updated:

    Where were you in 1975?

    None of the current players on the Penguins roster was alive. No Flyers either. In fact, Matt Cullen, who is the oldest player in the NHL, wasn’t born until a year later.
    What’s so special about 1975?

    Related Headlines

    That’s the last time Philadelphia won the Stanley Cup.

    A little history lesson shows you that a lot has changed since then.

    • Jaws was released
    • Saturday Night Live debuted
    • Gas cost $0.44 per gallon
    • Average cost of a new home $39,300
    • Vietnam War ended

     

    The first-round series between the Flyers and Penguins pits the current back-to-back Stanley Cup Champions against a team that’s been to the finals six times since its last Cup victory and failed to bring home the hardware. 

    TRENDING NOW:

    Flyers Appearances in Stanley Cup Finals

    • 1974 – Champions
    • 1975 - Champions
    • 1976 – Lost to Montreal Canadiens
    • 1980 – Lost to New York Islanders 
    • 1985 – Lost to Edmonton Oilers
    • 1987 – Lost to Edmonton Oilers
    • 1997 – Lost to Detroit Red Wings
    • 2010 – Lost to Chicago Blackhawks

     

    Penguins Appearances in Stanley Cup Finals

    • 1991 – Champions
    • 1992 – Champions
    • 2008 – Lost to Detroit Red Wings
    • 2009 – Champions
    • 2016 – Champions
    • 2017 - Champions

     

    Will Philadelphia erase history and win the Stanley Cup for the first time in 43 years, or will Pittsburgh make history and win its third Stanley Cup in a row?

    The series gets underway Tuesday night at 7 p.m. at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh.

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    What's changed since Philadelphia last won the Stanley Cup?

  • Headline Goes Here

    Police warn of counterfeit Pens playoff tickets

  • Headline Goes Here

    Dates, times set for Penguins-Flyers Round 1 playoff series

  • Headline Goes Here

    Penguins confident but wary against dangerous Flyers

  • Headline Goes Here

    Penguins prepare for playoff game against Flyers