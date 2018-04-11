Where were you in 1975?
None of the current players on the Penguins roster was alive. No Flyers either. In fact, Matt Cullen, who is the oldest player in the NHL, wasn’t born until a year later.
What’s so special about 1975?
That’s the last time Philadelphia won the Stanley Cup.
A little history lesson shows you that a lot has changed since then.
- Jaws was released
- Saturday Night Live debuted
- Gas cost $0.44 per gallon
- Average cost of a new home $39,300
- Vietnam War ended
The first-round series between the Flyers and Penguins pits the current back-to-back Stanley Cup Champions against a team that’s been to the finals six times since its last Cup victory and failed to bring home the hardware.
Flyers Appearances in Stanley Cup Finals
- 1974 – Champions
- 1975 - Champions
- 1976 – Lost to Montreal Canadiens
- 1980 – Lost to New York Islanders
- 1985 – Lost to Edmonton Oilers
- 1987 – Lost to Edmonton Oilers
- 1997 – Lost to Detroit Red Wings
- 2010 – Lost to Chicago Blackhawks
Penguins Appearances in Stanley Cup Finals
- 1991 – Champions
- 1992 – Champions
- 2008 – Lost to Detroit Red Wings
- 2009 – Champions
- 2016 – Champions
- 2017 - Champions
Will Philadelphia erase history and win the Stanley Cup for the first time in 43 years, or will Pittsburgh make history and win its third Stanley Cup in a row?
The series gets underway Tuesday night at 7 p.m. at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh.
