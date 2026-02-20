Olympics

Greensburg native Jasmine Jones makes Olympic debut in 2-woman bobsled event

By WPXI.com News Staff
Milan Cortina Olympics Bobsled United States' Kaillie Armbruster Humphries, left, and Jasmine Jones, right, arrive at the finish during a two women bobsled run at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, Friday, Feb. 20, 2026. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino) (Alessandra Tarantino/AP)
CORTINA — Greensburg native Jasmine Jones made her Olympic debut on Friday.

Jones, a former Hempfield High School track star, and pilot Kaillie Humphries competed in the first two heats of the two-woman bobsledding event.

Jones and Humphries started second in the first heat, but quickly set the standard, posting a time of 56.92 that no other pair was able to beat.

In the second heat, Jones and Humphries recorded a time of 57.24. Their total score puts them in third place behind two pairs from Germany.

The third heat is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. on Saturday, with the fourth and final heat happening roughly two hours later.

Most Read