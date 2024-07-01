Gymnast with local ties named to Team USA for 2024 Paris Olympics

Olympics

PITTSBURGH — Western Pennsylvanians have a gymnast with local ties to root for in Paris.

Jade Carey, who has family in Vandergrift, was named to Team USA for the 2024 Paris Olympics. This will be her second time competing in the Olympic Games.

Channel 11 spoke to Carey’s family when she competed in the Tokyo Olympics.

>> Local ties for family of Team USA gymnast Jade Carey

Carey is in great company on this year’s Olympic roster, joining Simone Biles, Suni Lee, Hezly Rivera and Jordan Chiles.

You can watch the 2024 Paris Olympics on Channel 11 starting July 26.

