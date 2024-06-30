Semi-truck crashes into Parkway North barrier, rolls over onto road below, police say

OHIO TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A semi-truck fell off the Parkway North on Sunday morning.

According to the Pennsylvania State Police preliminary investigation, the driver of a semi-truck traveling south on I-279 around 3:30 a.m. lost control of the truck, hit the concrete barrier and left the roadway. The cab and trailer rolled over and came to rest on Mt. Nebo Road near McAleer Road, below I-279.

The semi broke into several pieces, and our crew saw a crane being used to lift part of the wreckage out of the woods. Crews are also cleaning up the truck’s load of lettuce off the roadway.

PSP says the driver was taken to a hospital for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

