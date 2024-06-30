Local

Semi-truck crashes into Parkway North barrier, rolls over onto road below, police say

By Lonni Rivera, WPXI-TV and Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

Semi-truck falls off Parkway North in early morning crash Crews work to remove a wrecked semi-truck and its spilled load off Mt. Nebo Road. The truck fell onto Mt. Nebo Road from the Parkway North in an early-morning crash.

By Lonni Rivera, WPXI-TV and Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

OHIO TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A semi-truck fell off the Parkway North on Sunday morning.

According to the Pennsylvania State Police preliminary investigation, the driver of a semi-truck traveling south on I-279 around 3:30 a.m. lost control of the truck, hit the concrete barrier and left the roadway. The cab and trailer rolled over and came to rest on Mt. Nebo Road near McAleer Road, below I-279.

PHOTOS: Semi crashes off Parkway North, falls onto road below

The semi broke into several pieces, and our crew saw a crane being used to lift part of the wreckage out of the woods. Crews are also cleaning up the truck’s load of lettuce off the roadway.

PSP says the driver was taken to a hospital for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Pittsburgh legend Gus Kalaris, owner of Gus & YiaYia’s iceball stand, dies
  • Death of Findlay Township infant under investigation
  • Emergency crews respond to fire at apartment building in McCandless
  • VIDEO: Pittsburgh legend Gus Kalaris, owner of Gus & YiaYia’s iceball stand, dies
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    0
    Comments on this article
    0

    Most Read