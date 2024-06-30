At least 2 Scott Township homes damaged in fire

SCOTT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — At least two Scott Township homes were damaged in a fire on Sunday afternoon.

Allegheny County 911 dispatchers tell Channel 11 that the fire on the 1100 block of Grouse Drive was reported around 12:30 p.m.

Police, fire and EMS all responded to the scene. So far, no injuries have been reported as firefighters continue to put out the flames.

A Channel 11 crew on scene saw a white multi-story home with significant fire damage along one side. At least one of the homes next door was also damaged in the fire.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group