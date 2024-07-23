Ones to watch: Jade Carey

PITTSBURGH — They say everyone has a connection or a relative in Pittsburgh, and gymnast Jade Carey proves that’s true. She’s one to watch in the Paris games.

“We all want some sort of redemption,” Carey said.

Redemption: a word Carey and the three teammates who were with her in Toyko - and now headed to Paris with her - all mentioned.

The team felt it didn’t perform as well in Tokyo as it could’ve - but are all confident the extra time, experience and maturity will prove a game changer.

“I think it’s incredible,” Carey said. “I think we’re all showing that there can be longevity to your career and I think a big motivator for this team, especially with what happened in Toyko.”

When Carey won gold in Tokyo on the floor exercise, you could hear the cheers from across our area.

That’s because Carey’s mom grew up playing with her cousins and family members in Saltsburg.

They talked to Channel 11 just after their girl struck gold.

Carey grew up in Arizona. Her father is her coach.

After the Olympic trials last month, she was all smiles, but still all business, ready for redemption in Paris.

“I’m happy with how I performed and I know there’s room for improvement and I’m really excited to go to Paris and have a more normal Olympic experience,” Carey said.

Gymnastics start right away in these games. The opening ceremony is just three days away.

