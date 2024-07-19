Ones to watch: Simone Biles

She’s the greatest to have ever done it, and she continues to up the stakes. Gymnast Simone Biles is one to watch in the Paris Olympic games.

Biles brought it all at the team trials last month.

She admits the team in Tokyo didn’t have its best showing. She added, just because four of the five members of that team are back, doesn’t mean they’re not ready for redemption.

“I think everybody looks at the team and they went to Tokyo and this, this, and this happened. So what are they going to do in Paris? But for us, I know we’re stronger than what we showed in Tokyo, so I think it has to be for us because it can’t be for anyone else. That’s not why we do it, we do it for ourselves and the love for the sport and representing the U.S., so we’re going to go out there and do our best,” Biles said.

