FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman has reportedly been suspended for four games to start the upcoming season.
Citing sources, ESPN's Adam Schefter and Field Yates both reported the suspension and say he failed a test for performance enhancing drugs.
Breaking: Julian Edelman is facing a four-game suspension for violating the NFL's performance enhancing substances policy, sources tell @FieldYates and @AdamSchefter. pic.twitter.com/88WEPpnZFJ— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 7, 2018
Edelman missed the entire 2017 season after tearing his ACL in the team's third preseason game.
It's unclear at this time what performance enhancing drugs Edelman is accused of using, or when he failed a drug test.
The Patriots will be in Pittsburgh to face the Steelers on December 16.
