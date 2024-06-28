UPDATED: Penguins’ Crosby, Karlsson to play in 4 Nations Face-Off

This article originally appeared on pittsburghhockeynow.com.

Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby and defenseman Erik Karlsson were named Friday to their respective national teams for the 4 Nations Face-Off event, Crosby for Team Canada and Karlsson for Team Sweden.

The NHL and NHL Players Association on Friday are announcing a “first six” players from each of the four teams participating in the international tournament, which will be held in February in Montreal and Boston.

