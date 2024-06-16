Penguins to play in Hockeyville preseason game

Sports

The Pittsburgh Penguins have been tabbed to participate in a preseason game as part of the NHL’s Kraft Hockeyville promotion.

The Penguins will go on the road to Elliot Lake, Ontario, to play the Ottawa Senators on Sept. 29.

“Having grown up in northern Ontario, I understand how impactful the event will be for the people of Elliot Lake and the surrounding area,” Penguins president of hockey operations and general manager Kyle Dubas said in a press release.

“The investment in Elliot Lake and the game itself provide the Penguins with a great opportunity to contribute to the growth of the sport in an area of the world that truly loves ice hockey.”

This is the third time the Penguins will participate in the Kraft Hockeyville game.

