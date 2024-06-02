Penguins relinquish rights to 2 prospects

PITTSBURRGH — This article originally appeared on PittsburghHockeyNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Penguins prospect pool officially shrank by two Saturday when the team did not tender offers, thus losing exclusive negotiating rights to a pair of prospects.

Thimo Nickl and Nolan Collins were due contracts by 5 p.m. June 1, but the Penguins and president of hockey operations/GM Kyle Dubas did not sign either. Both will become free agents.

Both unsigned players were acquired by former GM Ron Hextall.

