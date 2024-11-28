Penguins survive big lead, barely hang on for win

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on pittsburghhockeynow.com.

The Pittsburgh Penguins (8-12-4) managed to turn their blowout win into a tense third-period game, but ultimately their 5-1 lead was insurmountable, even as they relaxed, allowing the Vancouver Canucks (11-7-3) back into the game. Vancouver scored twice in the third period, including Elias Pettersson’s goal with 1:46 remaining.

The Penguins held onto the lead and earned a vital win, erasing a bleak three-game winless streak. They beat Vancouver 5-4 on Wednesday at PPG Paints Arena.

For a good while, it seemed the Penguins rid themselves of the self-destructive behavior and malaise that had dogged them since the start of the regular season. Not only did the Penguins avoid allowing a goal on the first shot, but they obtained a two-goal lead and then scored the next goal post haste. They even converted a power-play goal in the first period as the good feelings spread.

