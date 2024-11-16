Penguins’ two-goal comeback for naught in ugly loss to Blue Jackets

COLUMBUS, Ohio — This article originally appeared on pittsburghhockeynow.com.

The Pittsburgh Penguins erased a two-goal deficit Friday night, but they could not pull ahead, had a lackluster third period and fell 6-2 to the Blue Jackets in Columbus, falling to 1-3-2 in their past six games. The Penguins have scored just five goals over their past three games.

Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry, making his first NHL start since Oct. 16 after spending two weeks on a conditioning loan to the AHL and then not playing for six days after his recall, made 34 saves.

Columbus had been 0-5-1 in its previous six games and is one of the few teams in the league with a worse record than the Penguins. The Penguins had been 11-0-2 in their previous 13 games against the Metropolitan Division foe Blue Jackets.

