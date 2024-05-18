Pirates fall to Cubs on controversial call in 9th after epic pitchers’ duel

CHICAGO — This article originally appeared on PittsburghBaseballNOW.com.

Rookie starting pitchers have been on full display between the Pittsburgh Pirates and Chicago Cubs during their four-game series.

The trend continued on Saturday as Cubs starter Shota Imanaga threw seven-shutout innings in a pitchers’ duel against Pirates starter Bailey Falter, and it was the Cubs ultimately prevailing 1-0 on a walk-off in the bottom of the ninth inning.

With Cody Bellinger standing on second base, Christopher Morel singled up the middle off of David Bednar (2-3). Center fielder Michael A. Taylor fired home and Bellinger was called safe on a bang-bang call at the plate.

Click here to read more from PittsburghBaseballNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group