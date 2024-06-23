Pirates place closer David Bednar on injured list

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PittsburghBaseballNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Pirates will have to fill a big void in their bullpen as they placed closing pitcher David Bednar on the 15-day injured list with a strained left oblique muscle (retro to June 20).

It was revealed by manager Derek Shelton that Bednar was dealing with left-side tightness after Aroldis Chapman closed out the ninth inning of the Pirates’ 4-3 win over the Rays on Saturday.

Bednar stumbled out of the gate this season after missing most of Grapefruit League Play during spring training with a right lat injury. He’s put his early-season struggles behind him and has returned to form in the closer role for the Pirates.

