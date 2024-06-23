Sports

Pirates place closer David Bednar on injured list

David Bednar Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher David Bednar (51) celebrate with catcher Yasmani Grandal after getting the final out of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, June 19, 2024. The Pirates won 1-0. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) (Gene J. Puskar/AP)

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PittsburghBaseballNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Pirates will have to fill a big void in their bullpen as they placed closing pitcher David Bednar on the 15-day injured list with a strained left oblique muscle (retro to June 20).

It was revealed by manager Derek Shelton that Bednar was dealing with left-side tightness after Aroldis Chapman closed out the ninth inning of the Pirates’ 4-3 win over the Rays on Saturday.

Bednar stumbled out of the gate this season after missing most of Grapefruit League Play during spring training with a right lat injury. He’s put his early-season struggles behind him and has returned to form in the closer role for the Pirates.

Click here to read more from PittsburghBaseballNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Man dead after motorcycle crash in Westmoreland County
  • Man dead after shooting in Wilkinsburg
  • 3 Alabama fathers die after being caught in Gulf rip current
  • VIDEO: Local community raising money for police in honor of business owner killed in Lower Burrell
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    0
    Comments on this article
    0

    Most Read