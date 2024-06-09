Sports

Pirates Preview: Another chance to complete a sweep

By Danny Demilio, Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Pirates Yasmani Grandal, Rowdy Tellez and Connor Joe, Pittsburgh Pirates' Yasmani Grandal, left, Rowdy Tellez, center, and Connor Joe, right, celebrate after their win over the Minnesota Twins in a baseball game Saturday, June 8, 2024, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Matt Freed) (Matt Freed/AP)

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PittsburghBaseballNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Pirates blanked the Minnesota Twins for the second-straight not, winning 4-0 on Saturday.

Rowdy Tellez hit a home run and drove in three runs for the Pirates (31-33). Luis Ortiz tossed 4.1 scoreless innings of relief.

The Pirates will attempt to complete the sweep against the Twins (33-31) on Sunday afternoon.

    Most Read