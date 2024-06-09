Pirates Preview: Another chance to complete a sweep

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PittsburghBaseballNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Pirates blanked the Minnesota Twins for the second-straight not, winning 4-0 on Saturday.

Rowdy Tellez hit a home run and drove in three runs for the Pirates (31-33). Luis Ortiz tossed 4.1 scoreless innings of relief.

The Pirates will attempt to complete the sweep against the Twins (33-31) on Sunday afternoon.

Click here to read more from PittsburghBaseballNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group