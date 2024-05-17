Pirates Preview: Another start for top prospect Paul Skenes

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PittsburghBaseballNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Pirates won a 5-4 contest against the Chicago Cubs on Thursday night in the opening game of the series.

Jared Jones turned in another quality start and Edward Olivares and Nick Gonzales homered for the Pirates (20-25) in the win.

Paul Skenes will make his second-career start against the Cubs (25-20) when the two sides meet again on Friday afternoon in the Windy City.

Click here to read more from PittsburghBaseballNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group