Pirates Preview: Can Bucs bring out brooms against Braves?

The Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Atlanta Braves 4-1 on Saturday for their second-straight victory to start the series.

Mitch Keller worked around two rain delays and delivered another strong start for the Pirates (25-28), continuing his strong month of May.

The Pirates will have a chance to complete the sweep over the Braves (29-20) when they get together for the final game of the series on Sunday afternoon.

