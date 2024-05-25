Part of Route 65 in Beaver County closed due to downed trees, wires

BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — Part of Route 65 in Beaver County is closed.

PennDOT says the road has been shut down in both directions because of downed trees and wires.

The road is closed between Logan Lane in Baden and State Street in Economy.

Part of a Red Light also appeared to have fallen on the road.

Severe thunderstorms and strong winds have caused similar damage throughout the Western Pennsylvania area.

