Pirates Preview: Can Bucs make it back-to-back wins over Reds?

By Danny Demilio, Pittsburgh Baseball Now

Pittsburgh Pirates v New York Mets NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 17: Bailey Falter #26 of the Pittsburgh Pirates pitches against the New York Mets during the second inning at Citi Field on April 17, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Adam Hunger/Getty Images) (Adam Hunger/Getty Images)

PITTSBURGH —

The Pittsburgh Pirates defeated the Cincinnati Reds 4-1 at PNC Park on Monday night in the first matchup between the division rivals this season.

Paul Skenes continued to shine for the Pirates (35-37) by tossing six innings of one-run ball and improved to 4-0 on the season.

The Pirates will look for their third series win in their last four attempts on Tuesday night against the Reds (34-38).

