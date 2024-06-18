Pirates Preview: Can Bucs make it back-to-back wins over Reds?

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on pittsburghbaseballnow.com.

The Pittsburgh Pirates defeated the Cincinnati Reds 4-1 at PNC Park on Monday night in the first matchup between the division rivals this season.

Paul Skenes continued to shine for the Pirates (35-37) by tossing six innings of one-run ball and improved to 4-0 on the season.

The Pirates will look for their third series win in their last four attempts on Tuesday night against the Reds (34-38).

