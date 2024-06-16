Sports

Pirates Preview: Father’s Day rubber match in Colorado

By Danny Demilio, Pittsburgh Baseball Now

Pirates belt 3 home runs in win over Rockies Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Yasmani Grandal, left, congratulates relief pitcher David Bednar, right, after a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies, Friday, June 14, 2024, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) (David Zalubowski/AP)

This article originally appeared on pittsburghbaseballnow.com.

The Pittsburgh Pirates were crushed 16-4 against the Colorado Rockies on Saturday night.

Starting pitcher Jared Jones and a host of relievers were shelled in the loss. On offense, Andrew McCutchen hit his 10th homer of the season and Nick Gonzales also went deep.

The Pirates (33-37) will attempt to pick up a series win on Sunday afternoon against the Rockies (25-45).

Read more at pittsburghbaseballnow.com.

