Pirates Preview: Jones duels Glasnow, Dodgers at PNC Park

The Pittsburgh Pirates dropped a 5-4 rubber match against the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday before an off day on Monday.

In Sunday’s game, Rowdy Tellez was responsible for driving in all four runs for the Pirates (27-32) and collected three hits. The rest of the Pirates’ lineup squandered far too many chances.

After a five-game road trip, the Pirates are back at PNC Park for the start of a series against the National League West-leading Los Angeles Dodgers (38-23) on Tuesday night.

