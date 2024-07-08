Pirates Preview: Monday series finale vs. Mets

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PittsburghBaseballNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Pirates fell 3-2 to the New York Mets after taking the lead in the bottom of the eighth inning on Sunday.

Nick Gonzales drove in a pair to give the Pirates a 2-1 advantage but Aroldis Chapman allowed a pair of runs in the top of the ninth in blowing the save.

The Pirates (42-47) will look to earn a series split against the Mets (44-44) behind Mitch Keller in the series finale on Monday afternoon.

