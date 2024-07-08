Sports

Pirates Preview: Monday series finale vs. Mets

By Danny Demilio, Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Reds Pirates Baseball Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Mitch Keller delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, June 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) (Gene J. Puskar/AP)

By Danny Demilio, Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PittsburghBaseballNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Pirates fell 3-2 to the New York Mets after taking the lead in the bottom of the eighth inning on Sunday.

Nick Gonzales drove in a pair to give the Pirates a 2-1 advantage but Aroldis Chapman allowed a pair of runs in the top of the ninth in blowing the save.

The Pirates (42-47) will look to earn a series split against the Mets (44-44) behind Mitch Keller in the series finale on Monday afternoon.

