Pirates Preview: Paul Skenes, Bucs play Reds for 1st time this season

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on pittsburghbaseballnow.com.

The Pittsburgh Pirates were 8-2 victors over the Colorado Rockies in the rubber game at Coors Field on Sunday afternoon.

Rowdy Tellez had three hits and was one of six Pirates with a multi-hit performance and Jason Delay drove in three with a double to break the game open in the sixth.

The Pirates (34-37) return home to PNC Park to play the Cincinnati Reds (34-37) for the first time this season on Monday night.

Read more at pittsburghbaseballnow.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group