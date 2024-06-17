Sports

Pirates Preview: Paul Skenes, Bucs play Reds for 1st time this season

By Danny Demilio, Pittsburgh Baseball Now

Pittsburgh Pirates v St. Louis Cardinals ST LOUIS, MISSOURI - JUNE 11: Paul Skenes #30 of the Pittsburgh Pirates delivers a pitch against the St. Louis Cardinals in the second inning at Busch Stadium on June 11, 2024 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images) (Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images)

The Pittsburgh Pirates were 8-2 victors over the Colorado Rockies in the rubber game at Coors Field on Sunday afternoon.

Rowdy Tellez had three hits and was one of six Pirates with a multi-hit performance and Jason Delay drove in three with a double to break the game open in the sixth.

The Pirates (34-37) return home to PNC Park to play the Cincinnati Reds (34-37) for the first time this season on Monday night.

