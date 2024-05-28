Pirates Preview: Premier pitching kicks off 2 games in Motown

DETROIT — This article originally appeared on PittsburghBaseballNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Pirates (25-29) are in Motown for a two game slate against the Tigers (26-27), and they’ll get things started at 6:40 p.m. Tuesday with a showdown between two of the best pitchers in the league this season.

Detroit ace Tarik Skubal is the frontrunner for the American League Cy Young award, pitching to a 2.32 ERA with 52 strikeouts in 42.2 innings. He’ll take the bump against Pittsburgh tonight, while the Pirates will counter with rookie phenom Jared Jones, who’s riding a four-game quality start streak on the way to a 3.05 ERA with 68 strikeouts in 59 innings this season.

Skubal endured his worst start of the season in his last appearance, allowing four runs over five innings against the Kansas City Royals. Whether that constitutes a bump in the road or his hot start beginning to tail off remains to be seen.

