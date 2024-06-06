Pirates ride 7-run second past Ohtani and the Dodgers

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on pittsburghbaseballnow.com.

The Pittsburgh Pirates took the game and the series against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday night, putting up seven runs in the second inning and cruising to a 10-6 win.

Paul Skenes set the tone in the first, striking out two of the best hitters on the planet—Mookie Betts and Shohei Ohtani—on a combined seven pitches. Skenes went on to pitch five innings, striking out eight batters and allowing three runs. Nick Gonzales tied a career-high with four RBI, knocking in two runs apiece with a double and a single.

The Pirates batted around in the second, chasing Dodgers’ starter James Paxton from the mound after just five outs recorded. Edward Olivares walked and Ke’Bryan Hayes singled to begin the rally, moving into scoring position on an error. Gonzales notched a broken-bat double that dribbled down the right field line, scoring them both, before Yasmani Grandal, Bryan Reynolds and Olivares notched RBI singles of their own.

