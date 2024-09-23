Pirates ride Paul Skenes to shutout win over Reds; Yorke slugs first homer

CINCINNATI — This article originally appeared on pittsburghbaseballnow.com.

A pair of solo home runs was all Paul Skenes needed for the Pittsburgh Pirates in their 2-0 win over the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ballpark on Sunday afternoon.

Skenes (11-3) needed just 73 pitches to get through his five innings pitched against the Reds (76-81). The rookie right-hander only allowed a pair of singles, retired 11 of the final 12 batters he faced and didn’t allow a runner to reach scoring position.

Skenes struck out nine, which extended his franchise rookie record total to 167 on the season. He didn’t walk a batter but plunked one in his 22nd start for the Pirates (73-83).

