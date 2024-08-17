Pirates snap 10-game skid as Skenes also ends Drought; Cutch, Cruz hurt

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on pittsburghbaseballnow.com.

Paul Skenes worked six strong innings to help the Pittsburgh Pirates finally put an end to their 10-game losing streak with a 5-3 win over the Seattle Mariners at PNC Park on Friday night.

Recap

After Skenes held the Mariners (63-60) scoreless through the first three innings, Luke Raley put the Mariners ahead 2-0 with a two-run shot to right field in the fourth.

The Pirates (57-64) immediately cut the Mariners’ lead in half in the bottom of the inning on an Isiah Kiner-Falefa RBI-double to left.

With one out in the bottom of the fifth, Yasmani Grandal hit a 404-foot solo home run (and an A+ bat flip) to right field to even the score. Later in the inning, McCutchen put the Pirates up by a run with a sacrifice fly to left field.

Click here to read the full story from Pittsburgh Baseball Now.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group