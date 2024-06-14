Pirates trade Jose Hernandez back to Dodgers

This article originally appeared on pittsburghbaseballnow.com.

Late Thursday night, the Pittsburgh Pirates traded left-handed reliever Jose Hernandez to the Los Angeles Dodgers for cash considerations.

The Pirates had designated Hernandez for assignment on Tuesday after they claimed right-hander Dennis Santana off waivers from the Yankees.

Hernandez was selected by the Pirates in the Rule 5 Draft two offseasons ago from the Dodgers’ organization.

