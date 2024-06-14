Pirates trade Jose Hernandez back to Dodgers

This article originally appeared on pittsburghbaseballnow.com.
Late Thursday night, the Pittsburgh Pirates traded left-handed reliever Jose Hernandez to the Los Angeles Dodgers for cash considerations.
The Pirates had designated Hernandez for assignment on Tuesday after they claimed right-hander Dennis Santana off waivers from the Yankees.
Hernandez was selected by the Pirates in the Rule 5 Draft two offseasons ago from the Dodgers’ organization.
Read more at pittsburghbaseballnow.com.
Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW
TRENDING NOW:
©2024 Cox Media Group