Pitt drops all the way out of College Football Playoff poll

Pitt is no longer ranked in the College Football Playoff Poll following back-to-back losses.

Pitt dropped from No. 18 to unranked in the CFP Poll following losses to No. 14 SMU and Virginia. The Panthers also dropped out of the AP and Coaches Polls this week.

Miami is still the highest-ranked team in the ACC, ranked ninth but seeded fourth, and SMU (14), Louisville (19) and Clemson (20) are all ranked.

