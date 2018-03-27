  • Pitt hires Duke assistant as new men's basketball coach

    PITTSBURGH - Pitt appears to have a new men’s basketball coach.

    Jeff Capel has accepted the job, according to Evan Daniels from @247Sports.

    ESPN's Jeff Goodman and CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein are also reporting the hire.

    Capel has been an assistant coach for the Blue Devils for the past seven years, according to his bio on the school’s website. He was also the head coach at VCU and Oklahoma.

    Capel is from North Carolina and played college basketball for coach Mike Kryzewski at Duke.

    An official announcement is expected Wednesday.

    He replaces Kevin Stallings who was fired earlier this month after leading his team to an 8-24 overall record and a 0-19 record in conference play this season. It was Pitt's worst season since 1977.

