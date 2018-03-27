PITTSBURGH - Pitt appears to have a new men’s basketball coach.
Jeff Capel has accepted the job, according to Evan Daniels from @247Sports.
Jeff Capel’s deal with Pittsburgh is for seven years, per sources.— Evan Daniels (@EvanDaniels) March 27, 2018
ESPN's Jeff Goodman and CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein are also reporting the hire.
Pittsburgh expected to hire Duke assistant Jeff Capel, source told ESPN.— Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanESPN) March 27, 2018
Pitt will hire Jeff Capel as its next head basketball coach, per a source.— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) March 27, 2018
Capel has been an assistant coach for the Blue Devils for the past seven years, according to his bio on the school’s website. He was also the head coach at VCU and Oklahoma.
Capel is from North Carolina and played college basketball for coach Mike Kryzewski at Duke.
An official announcement is expected Wednesday.
Pitt is expected to have a Noon ET press conference on Wednesday to introduce Jeff Capel as its next head coach, per a source. Team meeting prior to be held at 10 AM ET.— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) March 27, 2018
He replaces Kevin Stallings who was fired earlier this month after leading his team to an 8-24 overall record and a 0-19 record in conference play this season. It was Pitt's worst season since 1977.
