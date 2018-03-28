0 Pitt introduces Jeff Capel as new men's basketball coach

PITTSBURGH - The University of Pittsburgh introduced Jeff Capel as the new head coach for the men's basketball team.

Capel received a standing ovation as he walked into the Peterson Event Center for a news conference Wednesday afternoon.

"We knew he would be selective about where he would coach next. Not only did we choose coach Capel, but he chose Pitt," Pitt athletic director Heather Lyke said as she introduced Capel. “You win with people and I’m confident we’re going to win with coach Capel,” Lyke said.

Capel said he was "blown away" after meeting with Lyke about the job.

“I promise you that I will give you everything that I have every single day. You will get 100% of me.” — Jeff Capel pic.twitter.com/mdfTXbiuIT — Chase Williams WPXI (@chasepwilliams) March 28, 2018

“We will figure out a way to get this done. There will be no excuses,” Capel said.

“I stand here today honored, excited and ready to go...ready to build this back into a championship program.” — Jeff Capel — Chase Williams WPXI (@chasepwilliams) March 28, 2018

Capel was officially hired Tuesday, agreeing to a reported seven-year contract with the Panthers.

Most recently, he was an assistant coach under Mike Kryszewski. He was also a head coach at Oklahoma and VCU.

11 things to know about Pitt's new men's basketball coach Jeff Capel

