On Friday night, Pitt won every round of the Backyard Brawl at the Petersen Events Center, leading start to finish in a 86-62 win over the rival Mountaineers.

The Panthers, led by Damian Dunn, Ishmael Leggett, and Cam Corhen, dominated rival West Virginia from start to finish, scoring the first points of the game and never once trailing.

Leggett opened the scoring with a right-handed floater, prompting the record-setting Oakland Zoo to launch confetti in the air and make noise. The Panthers fed off the crowd’s momentum early, making six of their first ten shots from the field, including three pointers from Guillermo Diaz Graham, Cam Corhen, and Damian Dunn.

