Pitt picked 7th in ACC preseason poll

Pittsburgh Basketball FILE PHOTO: A basketball swishes through the net after a score by Pittsburgh against Virginia Tech during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, in Pittsburgh. Pittsburgh won 83-72. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic) (Keith Srakocic/AP)

By George Michalowski - Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on pittsburghsportsnow.com.

The ACC preseason poll has been released.

1. Duke

2. North Carolina

3. Wake Forest

4. Clemson

5. Virginia

6. Miami

7. Pitt

8. NC State

9. Louisville

10. Notre Dame

11. Syracuse

12. Georgia Tech

13. SMU

14. Virginia Tech

15. Florida State

16. Cal

17. Stanford

18. Boston College

In addition, Pitt guard Ishmael Leggett was selected for Second Team All-ACC. RJ Davis was selected as Preseason ACC Player of the Year. Davis, if he were to win the award this season, would be the first player to win back-to-back ACC POY awards since JJ Redick.

Pitt was recently selected as the No. 4 team in the ACC in Ken Pomeroy’s preseason rankings.

