Pitt picked 7th in ACC preseason poll

The ACC preseason poll has been released.
1. Duke
2. North Carolina
3. Wake Forest
4. Clemson
5. Virginia
6. Miami
7. Pitt
8. NC State
9. Louisville
10. Notre Dame
11. Syracuse
12. Georgia Tech
13. SMU
14. Virginia Tech
15. Florida State
16. Cal
17. Stanford
18. Boston College
In addition, Pitt guard Ishmael Leggett was selected for Second Team All-ACC. RJ Davis was selected as Preseason ACC Player of the Year. Davis, if he were to win the award this season, would be the first player to win back-to-back ACC POY awards since JJ Redick.
Pitt was recently selected as the No. 4 team in the ACC in Ken Pomeroy’s preseason rankings.
