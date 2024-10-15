Former President Donald Trump holding rally in Latrobe this weekend

LATROBE, Pa. — Former President Donald Trump is holding a rally in Latrobe on Saturday.

The rally will be held at the Palmer Airport at 6 p.m. Doors will open at 2 p.m.

Saturday’s rally will be Trump’s second time visiting the region over the last two weeks. He returned to the Butler Farm Show and held a rally on Oct. 5.

Trump and his opponent Vice President Kamala Harris are both ramping up efforts in western Pennsylvania, a key battleground in the Presidential Election.

Harris’s running mate Gov. Tim Walz visited the region Tuesday, and Trump’s running mate JD Vance is coming to Pittsburgh on Thursday.

