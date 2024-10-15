Local

Former President Donald Trump holding rally in Latrobe this weekend

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

Election 2024 Trump Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024, in Erie, Pa. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) (Matt Rourke/AP)

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

LATROBE, Pa. — Former President Donald Trump is holding a rally in Latrobe on Saturday.

The rally will be held at the Palmer Airport at 6 p.m. Doors will open at 2 p.m.

Saturday’s rally will be Trump’s second time visiting the region over the last two weeks. He returned to the Butler Farm Show and held a rally on Oct. 5.

PHOTOS: Former President Trump returns to Butler Farm Show after July assassination attempt

Trump and his opponent Vice President Kamala Harris are both ramping up efforts in western Pennsylvania, a key battleground in the Presidential Election.

Harris’s running mate Gov. Tim Walz visited the region Tuesday, and Trump’s running mate JD Vance is coming to Pittsburgh on Thursday.

Click here to register for tickets for Saturday’s rally.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Recall alert: Food sold at Walmart, Aldi, Trader Joe’s part of BrucePac recall
  • Woman stabbed to death after possible altercation in Homewood West, police say
  • Whooping cough cases rise; what are the symptoms?
  • VIDEO: Pitt soccer player saves her father’s life with CPR weeks after taking certification course
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    0
    ”Thursday

    Most Read