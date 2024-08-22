Pitt releases 2024-25 non-conference schedule

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on pittsburghsportsnow.com.

Pitt has released its 2024-25 non-conference basketball schedule.

EXHIBITION: Oct. 22 vs. Point Park

Nov. 4 vs. RadfordNov. 8 vs. Murray State

Nov. 11 vs. Gardner-Webb

Nov. 15 vs. West Virginia

Nov. 18 vs. VMI

Nov. 22 vs. LSU (at the Greenbrier (WV)

Nov. 24 vs. UCF or Wisconsin (at the Greenbrier (WV)

Nov. 29 at Ohio State

Dec. 4 at Mississippi State (ACC/SEC Challenge)

Dec. 11 vs. Eastern Kentucky

Dec. 21 Vs. Sam Houston

