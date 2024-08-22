Sports

Pitt releases 2024-25 non-conference schedule

By George Michalowski - Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Pitt basketball Pittsburgh coach Jeff Capel yells to players during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Virginia on Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Mike Kropf) (Mike Kropf/AP)

By George Michalowski - Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on pittsburghsportsnow.com.

Pitt has released its 2024-25 non-conference basketball schedule.

Check it out below.

EXHIBITION: Oct. 22 vs. Point Park

Nov. 4 vs. RadfordNov. 8 vs. Murray State

Nov. 11 vs. Gardner-Webb

Nov. 15 vs. West Virginia

Nov. 18 vs. VMI

Nov. 22 vs. LSU (at the Greenbrier (WV)

Nov. 24 vs. UCF or Wisconsin (at the Greenbrier (WV)

Nov. 29 at Ohio State

Dec. 4 at Mississippi State (ACC/SEC Challenge)

Dec. 11 vs. Eastern Kentucky

Dec. 21 Vs. Sam Houston

Click here to see Pitt’s conference matchups for the upcoming season on Pittsburgh Sports Now.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Search warrant served in City of Pittsburgh P-card investigation
  • Arrest made in deadly shooting of Aliquippa woman, 20, found in alley
  • Walmart slashes prices on 7,200 items
  • VIDEO: Good Samaritan who was shot 8 times after trying to help suspect has long road to recovery
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    Most Read