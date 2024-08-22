Pitt releases 2024-25 non-conference schedule

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on pittsburghsportsnow.com.
Pitt has released its 2024-25 non-conference basketball schedule.
Check it out below.
EXHIBITION: Oct. 22 vs. Point Park
Nov. 4 vs. RadfordNov. 8 vs. Murray State
Nov. 11 vs. Gardner-Webb
Nov. 15 vs. West Virginia
Nov. 18 vs. VMI
Nov. 22 vs. LSU (at the Greenbrier (WV)
Nov. 24 vs. UCF or Wisconsin (at the Greenbrier (WV)
Nov. 29 at Ohio State
Dec. 4 at Mississippi State (ACC/SEC Challenge)
Dec. 11 vs. Eastern Kentucky
Dec. 21 Vs. Sam Houston
