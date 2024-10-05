Pitt star Desmond Reid taken to the locker room

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — This article originally appeared on pittsburghsportsnow.com.

Pitt was forced to retake the lead against North Carolina early in the fourth quarter without Desmond Reid on the field.

Reid left the game for a few plays late in the third quarter, returned for the touchdown drive at the start of the fourth quarter and was forced to leave the game again after a hard hit.

Reid picked up eight yards on 3rd-and-1 but pinballed to the turf off a couple of UNC defenders and came down hard on his back. But upon standing up, he stumbled and eventually fell back to the turf, clutching his lower leg.

