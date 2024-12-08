Pitt sweeps Oklahoma, advances to regional semifinals for fifth straight season

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PittsburghSportsNOW.com.

Sleep, eat, sweep and repeat. That has been the mindset that Pitt’s women’s volleyball team has been living throughout this weekend.

After sweeping Morehead State last night, it was no secret that the Pitt Panthers would have a harder task on their plate in hosting Oklahoma tonight in the second round of the NCAA Women’s Volleyball tournament.

For Pitt the expectations are high being the top-seed and holding down home court advantage. The Sooners had nothing to lose, and they fought with everything they had. But ultimately Pitt came out on top once again tonight sweeping the Sooners in three sets tonight at the Petersen Events Center. (28-26, 25-21, 25-19).

For the Panthers, it was the first time playing in back-to-back matches since the middle of September when they traveled to Malibu, California. In those two matches, Pitt swept Pepperdine and UC Santa Barbara.

