Pitt Volleyball clinches regular season ACC Championship with win over No. 3 Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Pitt Volleyball clinched the regular season ACC Championship with a win over No. 3 Louisville on Wednesday night.

Louisville took Pitt to five sets in a close battle, but the Panthers ultimately won the fifth set 25-20.

This is the third straight season that Pitt has won at least part of the ACC title.

The Panthers have the opportunity to win the league outright in the regular-season finale against Georgia Tech on Saturday. The match is slated for a 1 p.m. start.

