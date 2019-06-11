  • Josh Bell leads all NL first basemen in All-Star Ballot voting

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - Major League Baseball reports Josh Bell leads all players in votes for the All-Star Ballot at the first base position.

    According to MLB, the Pirates slugger had 621,915 votes as of Tuesday. The next closest National League first baseman was the Cubs' Anthony Rizzo with 461,210.

    Related Headlines

    Bell was named the NL Player of the Month for May, entering Tuesday's game against Cincinnati with 18 home runs and 58 RBIs.

    >>>>>RELATED: Josh Bell named NL Player of the Month

    MLB said Tuesday that Bell was the league leader in doubles and RBI, eighth in the league in batting average, 18th in on-base percentage and third in slugging percentage.

    Also on the All-Star Ballot for 2019 are Melky Cabrera, Adam Frazier and Francisco Cervelli.

    MLB said fans have until June 21 to cast their vote.

    CLICK HERE to vote for your favorite players.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories