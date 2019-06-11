ATLANTA - Major League Baseball reports Josh Bell leads all players in votes for the All-Star Ballot at the first base position.
According to MLB, the Pirates slugger had 621,915 votes as of Tuesday. The next closest National League first baseman was the Cubs' Anthony Rizzo with 461,210.
Bell was named the NL Player of the Month for May, entering Tuesday's game against Cincinnati with 18 home runs and 58 RBIs.
MLB said Tuesday that Bell was the league leader in doubles and RBI, eighth in the league in batting average, 18th in on-base percentage and third in slugging percentage.
Also on the All-Star Ballot for 2019 are Melky Cabrera, Adam Frazier and Francisco Cervelli.
MLB said fans have until June 21 to cast their vote.
