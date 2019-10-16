PITTSBURGH - Steevan Dos Santos' game-winning goal Saturday night kept the Pittsburgh Riverhounds atop the Eastern Conference and clinched a home playoff game heading into this weekend's regular-season finale.
The Riverhounds' 18th win of the season, a franchise high, continues a remarkable stretch where they've posted a 7-0-3 record in their last 10 games, while only allowing two goals during that stretch.
Heading into Sunday's game against the Birmingham Legion, here's what's at stake for the Hounds (65 points):
Nashville SC, second in the standings with 64 points, faces Atlanta United 2 on Oct. 19, so the Hounds will know what they need when they take the pitch Sunday against Birmingham.
If Nashville wins, the Hounds will need to win as well to maintain first place. If Nashville draws, the Hounds will need to draw (or win).
No matter the outcome, one thing is for certain: the Riverhounds will host a playoff game on Oct. 26 at Highmark Stadium at 7 p.m.
