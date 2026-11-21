BARCELONA, Spain — Not even 24 hours after Harry Kane tore a ligament in his ankle, another top talent of European soccer suffered an ugly-looking injury when Paris Saint-Germain forward Désiré Doué's leg buckled under him during a French league game on Saturday.

Doué was carried off on a stretcher late in the first half of the away game at Nice, which PSG rallied to win 3-2 and build on its league lead.

The victory, however, came at a high cost for the two-time Champions League winner, which last month lost forward Khvicha Kvaratskhelia to a ruptured ACL.

Arsenal lost goalkeeper David Raya to a left shoulder injury in a 2-2 draw at Newcastle in the Premier League also on Saturday.

Doué injury looks ‘serious’ coach says

Doué’s was injured in the 39th minute when he stretched to protect the ball and his fully-extended leg bulged awkwardly without any contact from an opponent. The 21-year-old France player crumpled to the ground clutching his right knee as he cried out. Moments later he was taken off on a stretcher and placed both hands on his face.

“We will have to wait until tomorrow to know the exact nature of the injury. But it is a serious injury, we have seen the images,” PSG coach Luis Enrique said after the game.

Doué had scored his second league goal of the season to put PSG up 2-1. His replacement, Ferran Torres, scored the eventual winner.

Kvaratskhelia tore his right ACL against Barcelona on Oct. 20, when both Ousmane Dembélé and Marquinhos tore thigh muscles. Dembélé came off the bench against Nice in the second half.

Elsewhere in France, Monaco drew 1-1 with Auxerre and Lyon won 1-0 at Lille.

Malen hits 4 in Italy

Next up for PSG is a Roma side that is flying high after Donyell Malen scored four times to lead it to a 5-1 rout at Parma.

Malen got going in the 39th when he used one touch to latch on to a cross before smashing it home. He was helped by some poor defending in the 68th, when Malen was left in front of the goal to turn in another cross. The Netherlands forward made it three in the 77th when he drove in a low cross from Wesley Franca, and he rounded it off in the 90th on the break following a through-ball from Franca.

Malen, who joined Roma from Aston Vila last winter, leads the Italian league with 12 goals in 11 appearances. He has also scored four times in the Champions League.

Roma, which is second in Serie A, visits Paris on Wednesday.

Scott McTominay struck in the second half to give Napoli a 1-0 win over Torino, giving it a boost before visiting City on Tuesday in the Champions League.

Lazio protected its league lead after Tijjani Noslin got a brace in a 3-0 win at struggling Lecce. Como also won at home, beating Cagliari 2-0.

Nadal watches Madrid as its new board member

Rafael Nadal enjoyed his new position on Real Madrid's executive board as he watched the team rally for a 2-1 victory over Celta Vigo.

Jude Bellingham scored from the edge of the area in the 66th, canceling out Pablo Durán’s early goal.

Madrid’s super sub Carlos Espí then scored the winner in the 86th as Madrid pulled level with Barcelona atop La Liga.

Espí, who was largely unknown when he joined from Levante in the summer, has become a specialist in scoring as a late substitute for Jose Mourinho's side. His four goals have come in less than an hour of combined minutes for the entire campaign and all of them have been key to securing wins.

Family members of Jesús de Miguel, the Tenerife player who died earlier this month after an in-game collision in the second division, were honored on the field before kickoff, when they were applauded before a minute of silence for De Miguel.

Nadal is a lifelong Madrid fan. The tennis great was officially confirmed as a new board member by a club assembly earlier on Saturday.

Sevilla rallied for a 1-1 draw with crosstown rival Real Betis. Valencia won 1-0 at Rayo Vallecano as it continues to improve under new coach Javier Aguirre, and Alaves beat Deportivo 3-1.

City stumbles again in England

Manchester City's winless run in the Premier League reached four games with a 1-1 draw against Fulham, extending the team's disappointing form since being found guilty of large-scale financial rule-breaking.

The result also ended Fulham’s 20-match losing streak against City in all competitions dating back to 2012.

Chelsea was thrashed 4-1 by Leeds and lost key midfielder Moises Caicedo to injury.

Dortmund goes top in Germany

Borussia Dortmund remained unbeaten and took the lead of the Bundesliga a day after Bayern Munich was held to a draw and lost Kane to an injury that will sideline the star striker for months, according to this club.

Felix Nmecha’s goal in the 80th minute grabbed Dortmund a 1-0 win at Borussia Mönchengladbach, sending his team two points ahead of the Bavarian powerhouse.

Kane tore a ligament in his left ankle during Friday's 1-1 draw with Cologne. Bayern said on Saturday that the Ballon d'Or winner had undergone "successful surgery overnight."

Also on Saturday, Frieburg pulled level with Bayern after winning 1-0 at Elversberg, Bayer Leverkusen routed Paderborn 4-0 and RB Leipzig thumped Union Berlin 5-1.

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