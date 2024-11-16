Recap: Pitt commits way too many mistakes in loss to No. 20 Clemson

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PittsburghSportsNOW.com.

Pitt gave No. 20 Clemson about 100 chances to win the game, and the last one proved to be the dagger.

A potential upset and second-half comeback fell short as Nate Yarnell threw an interception at the goal on 4th-and-1 with five seconds left in the game, falling 24-20 at Acrisure Stadium — the third straight loss.

Nate Yarnell completed 34-of-54 pass attempts (63%) for 350 yards with a touchdown and an interception in a gritty performance, and Desmond Reid racked up 68 yards on the ground and 108 yards through the air as the Panthers’ only reliable offensive weapon.

A stifling second-half defensive performance gave Pitt a chance to win it, despite a late, back-breaking 50-yard rushing touchdown from Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik, but ultimately, the Panthers committed far too many mistakes.

Click here to read more from PittsburghSportsNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group