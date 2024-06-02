Rowdy Tellez’s big game not enough for Pirates in loss to Blue Jays

TORONTO — This article originally appeared on PittbsurghBaseballNOW.com.

Rowdy Tellez had three hits and drove in four runs but it wasn’t enough for the Pittsburgh Pirates, who fell 5-4 to the Toronto Blue Jays at the Rogers Centre on Sunday afternoon.

Entering play, Tellez had gone nearly a month without an RBI and hadn’t driven in a run on a base hit since the end of April.

He was able to put an end to both droughts. The Pirates’ first baseman drove in the first run of the game on a single in the top of the third. Two innings later, he plated a pair with a double to center field.

