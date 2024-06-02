Sports

Rowdy Tellez’s big game not enough for Pirates in loss to Blue Jays

By Danny Demilio: PittsburghBaseballNOW.com

Rowdy Tellez’s big game not enough for Pirates in loss to Blue Jays Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Nick Gonzales catches a pop fly by Toronto Blue Jays' Danny Jansen during sixth-inning baseball game action in Toronto, Sunday, June 2, 2024. (Christopher Katsarov/The Canadian Press via AP) (Christopher Katsarov/AP)

TORONTO — This article originally appeared on PittbsurghBaseballNOW.com.

Rowdy Tellez had three hits and drove in four runs but it wasn’t enough for the Pittsburgh Pirates, who fell 5-4 to the Toronto Blue Jays at the Rogers Centre on Sunday afternoon.

Entering play, Tellez had gone nearly a month without an RBI and hadn’t driven in a run on a base hit since the end of April.

He was able to put an end to both droughts. The Pirates’ first baseman drove in the first run of the game on a single in the top of the third. Two innings later, he plated a pair with a double to center field.

