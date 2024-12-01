Russell Wilson, Steelers offense drag defense to 44-38 win over Bengals

CINCINNATI — This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Steelers offense broke out for its best performance of the season and the defense slowed down the Cincinnati Bengals just enough to let Pittsburgh roll with a 34-24 victory to lead the team to its NFL-record 21st consecutive non-losing season.

The Steelers offense started by shooting itself in the foot, as a Russell Wilson first-quarter pass intended for George Pickens was intercepted and returned for a touchdown.

They also battled two personal foul penalties by Pickens and some poor clock management at the end of the first half by Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin, but at no point did the Bengals defense seem capable of mounting much resistance.

